Embiid ended Monday's 101-99 loss to the Heat with 27 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes.

That's four straight double-doubles for Embiid and 32 on the season, tying him for sixth in the NBA with Jonas Valanciunas. The Sixers center has yet to score under 20 points in a game in 2023, averaging 32.8 points, 11.2 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 threes and 1.0 steals through 21 games since the beginning of January while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor.