76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in 21 minutes

Embiid had 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 145-123 Game 2 win over the Nets.

Embiid had been listed a game-time decision due to his knee injury and got off to a slow start in this one. Nevertheless, he stepped up in the second half as the team poured in 51 points in the third quarter. Moreover, Embiid was able to rest down the stretch thanks to their insurmountable lead. He'll now have two full days of rest in advance of Thursday's Game 3 in Brooklyn.

