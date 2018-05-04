76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in Game 2 loss
Embiid scored 20 points (8-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 loss to the Celtics in Game 2.
It's his fourth straight postseason double-double, and it's quickly becoming clear that Boston had no answer for Embiid down low. Expect another big performance from him Saturday as the series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3.
