76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in Game 2 loss

Embiid scored 20 points (8-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 loss to the Celtics in Game 2.

It's his fourth straight postseason double-double, and it's quickly becoming clear that Boston had no answer for Embiid down low. Expect another big performance from him Saturday as the series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3.