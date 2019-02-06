76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in loss

Embiid scored a game-high 37 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 14-15 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to the Raptors.

While the 24-year-old center continued to dominate the scoresheet, scoring at least 20 points for the 19th straight game while grabbing his sixth straight double-double, the short-handed Sixers weren't able to provide Embiid with enough support to avoid a loss. The double-double gave Embiid the league lead in that category with 44 through 50 games, putting him one ahead of Utah's Rudy Gobert.