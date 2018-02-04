76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in Saturday's loss
Enbiid scored 24 points (9-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 loss to the Pacers.
He also committed seven turnovers, but for the most part Embiid wrapped up his first back-to-back set of the season successfully. The 23-year-old now has five straight double-doubles and 11 in his last 16 games, pointing to a big second half for the center as the Sixers' coaching staff finally begins to turn him loose.
