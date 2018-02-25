76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in Saturday's win

Embiid scored 28 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, an assist and a block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 win over the Magic.

He was a victim of his own success, as the Sixers took a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter and rested their starters as a result, preventing Embiid from posting truly huge numbers. The 23-year-old now has a double-double in 15 of 19 games since the calendar flipped to 2018, and with the team finally ramping up his workload, he seems poised for an impressive finish to the season.