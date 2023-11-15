Embiid totaled 39 points (11-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 17-17 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 loss to Indiana.

Embiid led the Sixers in scoring for the ninth time in 10 games, and he was dominant in the paint duel against Myles Turner, who lasted just 19 minutes before fouling out, but Embiid's contributions were not enough to lift the 76ers to victory. Embiid can't do everything on his own, and even though the Sixers didn't win here, the star big man continues to play at an absurdly high level and remains one of the best fantasy performers in the NBA every time he steps on the court, regardless of format.