76ers' Joel Embiid: Big game in win

Embiid had 26 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds and seven assists in Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

The big continued his dominant ways, making quick work of the Knicks in just 30 minutes of action. Embiid committed just one turnover and added a steal and a block to his stat line.

