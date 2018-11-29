76ers' Joel Embiid: Big game in win
Embiid had 26 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds and seven assists in Wednesday's win over the Knicks.
The big continued his dominant ways, making quick work of the Knicks in just 30 minutes of action. Embiid committed just one turnover and added a steal and a block to his stat line.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Another 30-10 effort•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Efficient in loss Friday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Rolls through elite competition•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Team not concerned about bruised hand•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops team-high 33 in OT win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.