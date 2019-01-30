76ers' Joel Embiid: Big night despite illness concerns

Embiid finished with 28 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 victory over the Lakers.

Embiid overcame an illness to take his place in the starting lineup Tuesday, dominating the Lakers to finish with 28 points and 11 boards. He appeared to tweak his back on a failed dunk attempt and while he did check out of the game, he was able to return to close the game out. Given his injury history, owners will want to keep an eye on the injury report ahead of the 76ers next game against the Warriors on Thursday.