Embiid racked up 36 points (12-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 147-116 win over the Pistons.

Back on the court after missing the prior three games due to a foot injury, Embiid led all scorers in a dominant performance -- in fact, no one else on either club scored more than 17. The double-double was his 18th in 29 games, and the 28-year-old center continues to take aim at a remarkable franchise record, as his 33.6 points per game would top the 33.5 PPG set by the legendary Wilt Chamberlain in 1965-66.