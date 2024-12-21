Embiid (face) ended Friday's 108-98 victory over Charlotte with 34 points (12-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes. Head coach Nick Nurse said after the game that Embiid won't play Saturday against the Cavaliers due to left knee injury management, according to Austin Krell of USA Today.

After suffering a sinus fracture in the 76ers' Dec. 13 loss to the Pacers, Embiid wasn't expected to be re-evaluated for a week, but he missed just one game before practicing Thursday and being cleared to play Friday. He donned a protective mask in his return to the lineup but didn't display any signs of being limited, as he rolled to an efficient scoring night while establishing new season highs in assist and steals. The 76ers are likely to continue holding Embiid out of one half of back-to-back sets to manage his left knee throughout the season, so the star center's expected absence for Saturday comes as little surprise. Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele are likely to cover most of the minutes at center Saturday, though the 76ers could also make room in the rotation for Adem Bona as the backup center if Yabusele is needed to play some power forward. Look for Embiid to return to action Monday against the Spurs.