76ers' Joel Embiid: Blocks three shots Saturday

Embiid compiled 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

This game was well in hand for the 76ers, resulting in limited playing time for Embiid. Despite this, he still had a nice all-around game, certainly getting the better of the matchup with Karl-Anthony Towns. While the low minutes might be disappointing for owners, it does mean that he has played no more than 24 minutes in each of his last three outings. This could reduce the chance of a rest game for him in the future.