Embiid ended Monday's 146-128 win over the Wizards with 48 points (17-25 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.

Embiid erupted for 29 points in the third quarter, marking the most points scored in a quarter in 76ers history. All of his scoring damage came from inside the arc Monday, simply overpowering Washington. Embiid is averaging 34.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his last three games, and a showdown against Boston is on deck Wednesday.