76ers' Joel Embiid: Booms for 39
Embiid exploded for 39 points (10-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 18-19 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks during Philadelphia's 112-104 win over the Nets on Thursday.
Embiid was in stride after logging nearly 30 minutes in the epic duel that was the 2020 All-Star Game. His 39 points marked a season-high. In an interesting subplot, the Sixers were booed off the court by their own fans after a 16-point second quarter. Luckily for the 76ers and fantasy owners alike, Embiid is fueled by boos (an ongoing saga) and proceeded to pour in second half points. He was excellent from the charity stripe and got a vital block on Wilson Chandler to force overtime. Any lingering hand pain is seemingly behind Embiid.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...