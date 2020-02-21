76ers' Joel Embiid: Booms for 39

Embiid exploded for 39 points (10-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 18-19 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks during Philadelphia's 112-104 win over the Nets on Thursday.

Embiid was in stride after logging nearly 30 minutes in the epic duel that was the 2020 All-Star Game. His 39 points marked a season-high. In an interesting subplot, the Sixers were booed off the court by their own fans after a 16-point second quarter. Luckily for the 76ers and fantasy owners alike, Embiid is fueled by boos (an ongoing saga) and proceeded to pour in second half points. He was excellent from the charity stripe and got a vital block on Wilson Chandler to force overtime. Any lingering hand pain is seemingly behind Embiid.