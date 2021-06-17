Embiid notched 37 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hawks.

Embiid was coming off a woeful performance in Game 4, going 4-for-20 from the field and going 0-for-12 in the second half, but he bounced back here and was one of two Philadelphia players that recorded more than 35 points. The star big man has scored 37 or more points in three of the five games during the current series, and while Atlanta has been extremely focused on slowing him down, Embiid continues to be a key figure on offense for the 76ers -- and an excellent play across all fantasy formats.