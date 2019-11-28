76ers' Joel Embiid: Bounces back with 33 points

Embiid compiled 33 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 16 boards, two blocks and one assist in a win over the Kings on Wednesday.

After failing to score a single point in a loss to the Raptors on Monday, Embiid bounced back in a big way. The 33 points are the second-most Embiid has scored this season, and the 16 rebounds are tied for his season-high. Embiid seemed like a man on a mission in this game, and Dewayne Dedmon and Richaun Holmes couldn't handle his dominance in the paint.