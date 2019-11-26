76ers' Joel Embiid: Can't find basket in tough loss

Embiid scored zero points (0-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 101-96 loss to the Raptors.

Toronto's defensive effort against Embiid was even more impressive considering they were without Serge Ibaka (ankle), but this was still a dreadful night for the big man, who had never scored less than five points in any game in his career before Monday. Embiid has at least collected double-digit boards in four straight games and eight of his last 10, and he should be able to bounce back offensively in Wednesday's home tilt against the Kings.