76ers' Joel Embiid: Can't find touch in loss

Embiid accumulated 23 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 37 minutes Tuesday against Boston.

Although Embiid led the scoring charge for the 76ers, he struggled shooting the ball in what was a tough matchup with Al Horford. The fifth-year center continues to expand his game in his third full season of play, and is now producing a career-high 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in 33.7 minutes per game. It appears that Embiid will be unaffected by the addition of Tobias Harris as the all-star center's averaging 25.0 points in the three games since Harris' acquisition.