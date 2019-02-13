76ers' Joel Embiid: Can't find touch in loss
Embiid accumulated 23 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 37 minutes Tuesday against Boston.
Although Embiid led the scoring charge for the 76ers, he struggled shooting the ball in what was a tough matchup with Al Horford. The fifth-year center continues to expand his game in his third full season of play, and is now producing a career-high 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in 33.7 minutes per game. It appears that Embiid will be unaffected by the addition of Tobias Harris as the all-star center's averaging 25.0 points in the three games since Harris' acquisition.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...