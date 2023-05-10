Embiid accumulated 33 points (10-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 victory over the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Embiid had a dominant display on both ends of the court, leading the 76ers in scoring despite not shooting the ball at a very efficient clip while also recording multiple blocks for the fourth time over his last five games. The reigning MVP is averaging 24.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.9 blocks per game in the playoffs, but it's worth noting he has cleared the 30-point mark in each of his last three games in the series.