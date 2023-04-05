Embiid produced 52 points (20-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 win over Boston.

Embiid scored nearly half of his team's points and registered a double-double for the second time in three games. It was also a good sign to see him get involved on the defensive end after going without a steal or block Sunday in Milwaukee. Embiid's performance Tuesday marks his third 50-point performance of the 2022-23 season, as he erupted for 59 points Nov. 13 against Utah and 53 points Dec. 11 against Charlotte.