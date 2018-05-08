76ers' Joel Embiid: Churns out another double-double in Game 4 win
Embiid delivered 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Philadelphia's 103-92 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round series.
Embiid actually served a complementary offensive figure on a night when the trio of Dario Saric, Ben Simmons and T.J. McConnell combined for 63 points. While Embiid's scoring total was a series low, he managed his sixth consecutive double-double, while also posting his best shooting percentage over the last three contests. His contributions will once again undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the 76ers' attempt to avoid elimination in Wednesday's Game 5.
