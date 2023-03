Embiid (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks.

Embiid has been tabbed as questionable for the last three contests, playing in the first two before sitting out Monday against the Nuggets. The MVP candidate's status should be updated come game day, with Dewayne Dedmon presumably sliding back to the bench if Embiid gets the green light. Given the tight race for the MVP award, Embiid will likely take the floor as often as possible during the stretch run.