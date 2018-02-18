76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared for All-Star game

Embiid (ankle) will play in the All-Star game on Sunday, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid missed the Sixers' final contest before the break with a sore right ankle, but it's improved enough over the last few days where he's comfortable to take the court for the All-Star game. Barring any setbacks, that means Embiid should be good to go when the schedule resumes on Thursday against the Bulls, so fantasy owners shouldn't be overly concerned about his availability moving forward. Embiid also took part in the 2018 Skills Challenge on Saturday, though he wasn't able to come up with the win.