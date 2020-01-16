76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared for conditioning drills
Embiid (finger) has been cleared for non-contact conditioning drills and will be re-evaluated in another week, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
This is a good sign for Embiid, who has been sidelined since Jan. 9. A firm timetable for his return hasn't been established, but it's possible he plays again before the end of the month.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Out at least two weeks after surgery•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dealing with torn ligament•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out Thursday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Fails to practice•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Strong game despite injuring finger•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Plays through dislocated finger•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...