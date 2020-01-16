Play

76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared for conditioning drills

Embiid (finger) has been cleared for non-contact conditioning drills and will be re-evaluated in another week, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

This is a good sign for Embiid, who has been sidelined since Jan. 9. A firm timetable for his return hasn't been established, but it's possible he plays again before the end of the month.

