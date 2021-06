Embiid (knee) is available and starting in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Hawks.

Embiid was once again listed as questionable, but it's no surprise he'll continue playing through the knee injury. The 27-year-old will attempt to get back on track after struggling in Game 4 with 17 points (4-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 21 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes