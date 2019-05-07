76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared for Game 5

Embiid (illness) will play Tuesday's Game 5 against the Raptors, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid was able to participate in parts of pre-game warmups as he continues to deal with an illness, so he's likely to be less than 100 percent. The 25-year-old is coming off a tough Game 4 in which he scored only 11 points on 2-of-7 shooting.

