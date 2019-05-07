76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared for Game 5
Embiid (illness) will play Tuesday's Game 5 against the Raptors, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid was able to participate in parts of pre-game warmups as he continues to deal with an illness, so he's likely to be less than 100 percent. The 25-year-old is coming off a tough Game 4 in which he scored only 11 points on 2-of-7 shooting.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...