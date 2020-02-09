76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared for Sunday

Embiid (neck) will be available for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

The star center played only 16 minutes in Friday's 119-107 win over the Grizzlies before exiting with tightness, though he still managed to record a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) to go with three assists, two steals and one block. After appearing as questionable on the 76ers' injury report Saturday, Embiid apparently erased any concern about his health after the 76ers' medical staff evaluated him early Sunday. Expect him to start and take on a normal minutes load versus Chicago.