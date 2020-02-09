76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared for Sunday
Embiid (neck) will be available for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
The star center played only 16 minutes in Friday's 119-107 win over the Grizzlies before exiting with tightness, though he still managed to record a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) to go with three assists, two steals and one block. After appearing as questionable on the 76ers' injury report Saturday, Embiid apparently erased any concern about his health after the 76ers' medical staff evaluated him early Sunday. Expect him to start and take on a normal minutes load versus Chicago.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.