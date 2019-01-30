76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play

Embiid (illness) will play Tuesday against the Lakers.

An illness forced Embiid to sit out morning shootaround but, as expected, the big man is set start at center against the Lakers. In January, he's averaged 29.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocks on 50.9 percent shooting in 32.4 minutes.

