76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play

Embiid (knee) is starting Thursday's matchup against Milwaukee, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier reports.

Embiid has missed the last three games due to left knee soreness, but the Sixers have given him the green light to play Thursday evening. He'll start and will likely take on his usual workload despite a multi-game absence. Jonah Bolden will head back to the bench with Embiid back in action.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...