76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play
Embiid (knee) is starting Thursday's matchup against Milwaukee, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier reports.
Embiid has missed the last three games due to left knee soreness, but the Sixers have given him the green light to play Thursday evening. He'll start and will likely take on his usual workload despite a multi-game absence. Jonah Bolden will head back to the bench with Embiid back in action.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.