76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play

Embiid (knee) is starting Thursday's matchup against Milwaukee, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier reports.

Embiid has missed the last three games due to left knee soreness, but the Sixers have given him the green light to play Thursday evening. He'll start and will likely take on his usual workload despite a multi-game absence. Jonah Bolden will head back to the bench with Embiid back in action.