76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play

Embiid (illness) will play in Game 2 against Toronto on Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid's status was in question after he missed morning shootaround due to gastroenteritis, although he's evidently feeling better. The big man was late getting onto the court for pregame warmups, but he eventually emerged from the locker room and has since been given the green light to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...