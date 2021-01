Embiid (back) will play Saturday against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Despite some back soreness, Embiid will play on the second night of the back-to-back. He's been great this season, averaging 27.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.3 minutes.