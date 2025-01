Embiid (foot/nose) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus Brooklyn.

Despite not being 100 percent, Embiid will play through another questionable tag Saturday. In his last outing against the Warriors on Thursday, Embiid recorded 28 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes.