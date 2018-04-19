76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play in Game 3
Embiid (eye) will play and start during Thursday's Game 3 against the Heat, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid was upgraded from doubtful to probable earlier in the day -- now officially being cleared to take the floor. He'll be wearing a mask with protective eyewear built into it, which is also reportedly stronger than a normal mask. Embiid will also not be under any sort of minutes restriction. So, he should be expected to see his usual workload of about 30 minutes per game -- possibly more considering it's the playoffs. In three regular-season appearances against the Heat this season, Embiid averaged 19.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 block.
