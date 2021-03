Embiid (ankle) is available and will start Monday versus the Pacers, tom reports.

Coach Doc Rivers said pregame that the 26-year-old was "very questionable" to play Monday, but he'll take his usual place in Philadelphia's starting five. Embiid is coming off a huge performance against the Cavaliers on Saturday, when he had 42 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 40 minutes.