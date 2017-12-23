76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play Saturday
Embiid (back) will play during Saturday's contest against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid has missed the past three games while nursing back soreness, but is feeling well enough to take the floor Saturday. As a result of his return, Amir Johnson, Richaun Holmes and Trevor Booker will likely see reduced run.
