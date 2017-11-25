76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play Saturday
Embiid (illness) will play and start as expected for Saturday's matchup against the Magic, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid has been nursing a cold, though it's not serious enough to keep him off the floor Saturday. It's possible he has less energy than usual, so deploying him in DFS carries slightly increased risk. That said, his upside is still hard to pass up.
