76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play vs. OKC

Embiid (back) will play Saturday against Oklahoma City, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Embiid has been battling a sore back and the team waited until after a pregame workout to officially clear the All-Star center to take the court. In Thursday's game against Indiana, Embiid played 35 minutes and finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks.

