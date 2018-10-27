76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play

Embiid (ankle) will play Saturday against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid's ankle injury is less serious than initially thought and he's good to go after testing things out with a pregame workout. On the year, he's averaging 29.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 blocks in 35.6 minutes.