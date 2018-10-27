76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to play
Embiid (ankle) will play Saturday against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid's ankle injury is less serious than initially thought and he's good to go after testing things out with a pregame workout. On the year, he's averaging 29.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 blocks in 35.6 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Rolls ankle, questionable Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Team-high 30 points in losing effort•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads the way with 32 points Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant effort in comfortable victory•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...