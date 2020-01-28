76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared to return
Embiid (finger) will be available to play Tuesday against Golden State, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid was previously deemed questionable, but after being re-evaluated by the hand surgeon at the arena, he's been cleared to return. The big man hasn't taken the court since Jan. 6 due to a torn ligament which was later repaired by minor surgery, so it remains to be seen if he'll be on any kind of minutes restriction.
