Embiid (orbital) has cleared concussion protocols and participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

The MVP candidate continues to be listed as out for Game 3, but it sounds like he may try to play through the orbital fracture by wearing a mask similar to the one he garnered after colliding with former teammate Markelle Fultz in 2018, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com. Shelburne went on to add that Embiid, however, would likely not have to wear goggles during a potential return, as he did in 2018. Regardless, this is an encouraging turn for the 76ers, who face an 0-2 deficit in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.