76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects 22 points and nine rebounds

Embiid scored 22 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-6 FT) in addition to nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 22 minutes in a 115-107 win against Houston on Monday.

Thanks to foul trouble, Embiid's 22 minutes were the fewest of the season for the center. However, he still cracked the 20 point mark for the fourth consecutive game. Averaging 20.8 points through six games, Embiid is keeping right on pace with his 2016-17 season average of 20.2 points per game.