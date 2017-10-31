76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects 22 points and nine rebounds
Embiid scored 22 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-6 FT) in addition to nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 22 minutes in a 115-107 win against Houston on Monday.
Thanks to foul trouble, Embiid's 22 minutes were the fewest of the season for the center. However, he still cracked the 20 point mark for the fourth consecutive game. Averaging 20.8 points through six games, Embiid is keeping right on pace with his 2016-17 season average of 20.2 points per game.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Starting at center Monday vs. Rockets•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Expects to play Monday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Undergoes X-rays•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects 23 points and seven turnovers•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: 30 points dampened by seven turnovers•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Starting as expected Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...