76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects 23 points and seven turnovers

Embiid scored 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-6 FT) to along with nine rebounds, four assists and seven turnovers over 29 minutes in a 112-110 win over Dallas on Saturday.

Despite amassing 23 points, Embiid compiled seven turnovers for the second time in three games. Ball security remains an issue for the center, who is still learning the NBA game. However, Embiid's scoring and rebound abilities in the low-post should balance out these growing pains.