76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects 23 points and seven turnovers
Embiid scored 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-6 FT) to along with nine rebounds, four assists and seven turnovers over 29 minutes in a 112-110 win over Dallas on Saturday.
Despite amassing 23 points, Embiid compiled seven turnovers for the second time in three games. Ball security remains an issue for the center, who is still learning the NBA game. However, Embiid's scoring and rebound abilities in the low-post should balance out these growing pains.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: 30 points dampened by seven turnovers•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Starting as expected Monday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: To come off bench in return to lineup•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will return Monday vs. Pistons•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: To rest Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Another double-double in Friday's loss•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...