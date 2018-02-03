76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects double-double Friday

Embiid scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and six turnovers in 31 minutes during Friday's 103-97 win against Miami.

Embiid recovered from a 1-of-8 start from the field for a total of 17 points Friday. In addition, the center clinched his 24th double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. More importantly, Saturday will mark a milestone for Embiid, as he is expected to play in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Depending on how well Embiid responds, lifting this limitation is a step in the right direction to increasing his value. After Saturday, there are six remaining back-to-back scenarios for the 76ers between now and the end of the regular season. If Embiid is able to compete in most, if not all, of the these, it will only help Philadelphia's chances of making the playoffs in the long run.