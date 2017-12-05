76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects double-double Monday
Embiid scored 22 points (7-18 FG, 8-8 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 34 minutes in Monday's 115-101 loss to Phoenix.
Collecting his 13th double-double of the season, Embiid continues to pile up impressive numbers.. Aside from averaging 23.0 points, the center is averaging 11.3 rebounds through 20 games. Also, it cannot be overlooked that Embiid was averaging 29.7 minutes entering Monday's game. While he may not have the back-to-back games restriction lifted, his minutes have no limit. As a result, he has solidified himself as one of the elite big men in the game.
