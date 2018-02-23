76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects double-double Thursday

Embiid scored 30 points (11-17 FG, 3-3 3PT, 5-8 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and four blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-115 win against Chicago.

Much like Simmons, Embiid started off the unofficial second half of the season with a very efficient shooting performance en route to a 30 point night. The center shot 64.7 percent against Chicago included 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. As a whole, Embiid completely filled up the stat sheet with 13 rebounds to clinch another double-double. In addition, he piled up the defensive stats with a season-high tying three steals and four blocks as well. As Philadelphia makes a run at the playoffs, Embiid started off with a dominating performance.