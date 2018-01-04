76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects double-double Wednesday
Embiid scored 21 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3PT, 9-11 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win against San Antonio.
Embiid (hand) showed no apparent ill effects from a sprained right hand suffered on Sunday in Phoenix. From the jump, the center was tenacious on defense, recording four blocks in the first quarter. A surprising, last minute addition to the lineup, Embiid also collected 11 rebounds to go with 21 points to clinch a double-double against San Antonio. Shooting a solid 6-of-12 from the floor and 9-of-11 from the line, Embiid's shooting hand did not ail him when it counted.
