76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects seventh double-double

Embiid scored 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3 PT, 1-4 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 26 minutes in Monday's 106-87 win against Utah.

By the lofty standards he has set, Embiid's numbers against Utah were slightly off the mark from a scoring standpoint. The center collected his seventh double-double on the strength of 11 total rebounds. Averaging 10.9 boards entering Monday's game, Embiid's rebounding skills will usually deliver a decent consolation on the rare nights when he does not crack the 20 point mark.