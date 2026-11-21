Embiid notched 26 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 17 rebounds, nine assists and a block across 34 minutes in Saturday's 132-29 win over the Bucks.

Embiid carried the 76ers offensively, and while his shooting wasn't particularly efficient, a strong showing from the charity stripe boosted his scoring tally. The star center finished just one assist away from a triple-double and seems to be finding his form, racking up 63 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and five blocks over his last two games. This was also his third double-double over his last eight appearances.