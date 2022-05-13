Embiid posted 20 points (7-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 44 minutes during Thursday's 99-90 loss to Miami in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The performance wasn't enough to keep the 76ers' season alive, as the Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after the win. Embiid posted eight double-doubles in 10 playoff games this year, averaging 23.6 points, 10.7 boards, 2.1 assists and 0.8 blocks despite playing through torn ligaments in his thumb and an orbital bone fracture.