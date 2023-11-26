Embiid finished Saturday's 127-123 victory over the Thunder with 35 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 19-21 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and one steal in 37 minutes.

Embiid finished just one assist away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign, and his contributions remain vital for one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. An absolute two-way stud who continues to deliver first-round value as one of the most productive players in the league, Embiid has recorded three double-doubles in a row and is on a run of four straight games with 32 or more points. The emergence of Tyrese Maxey has given Embiid a reliable second star to partner with, but the reigning MVP remains the go-to player for Philadelphia, and his numbers back that up. Embiid is averaging 33.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game across his last 10 outings.