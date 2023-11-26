Watch Now:

Embiid finished Saturday's 127-123 victory over the Thunder with 35 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 19-21 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and one steal in 37 minutes.

Embiid finished just one assist away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign, and his contributions remain vital for one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. An absolute two-way stud who continues to deliver first-round value as one of the most productive players in the league, Embiid has recorded three double-doubles in a row and is on a run of four straight games with 32 or more points. The emergence of Tyrese Maxey has given Embiid a reliable second star to partner with, but the reigning MVP remains the go-to player for Philadelphia, and his numbers back that up. Embiid is averaging 33.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game across his last 10 outings.

More News